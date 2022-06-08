HECKERT, Robert J.



Age 89 of Miami Twp. passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Bob was born in Versailles, Ohio, January 18, 1933, to the late Hap and Eleanor Heckert. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an accountant. Bob had a life long passion for golf and was a Range Officer at Jamaica Run Golf Course. But most important to him was spending time in Las Vegas with family and friends. Bob is survived by his wife of 60+ years, Katie; children, David (Fred Heinrichs) Heckert of MA, Dawn (Paul) Kamm of Centerville; 2 grandchildren, Elise



Freeman and Evan Freeman. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Fr. Jim Romanello will be the celebrant. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to Mass (10:30-11:30 a.m.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

