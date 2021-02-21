X

HECKER, Marion

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HECKER (Caldwell), Marion

Marion (Caldwell) Hecker, 76, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2021. Marion was born in DeLand, FL, on March 1, 1944, and lived many years in Englewood, OH, Port Orange, FL, and Maitland, FL.

Marion was a loving mother and spouse, compassionate friend to many, and a true child of God. Marion was a 1962 graduate of DeLand High School. She volunteered as an EMT for Randolph Township Fire and Rescue in Englewood

(Clayton), OH, and worked as an emergency room nurse for Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, OH. Marion also served as a hospice nurse for Volusia County, FL, until her retirement. Marion was a third order Franciscan and was a devoted volunteer for Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange, FL.

Marion is survived by her children, Cynthia (Paul) Hill, Donna (Chris) Ruff, Autumn (Andy) Ames; grandchildren Michael (Bethany) Ruff, Christen (Anthony) Whalen, Katie Ruff, and Alaina and Adeline Ames; great-grandson Rowan Whalen;

sister Joanne Herring; nieces, nephews, and faithful friends and family.

Marion is preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Hecker, parents Barrett and Adelaide Caldwell, and her

brother Charles Caldwell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM at St. Joseph Church in Dayton, OH, on Saturday, Feb. 27th. The family will receive visitors at 9am until time of Mass at the church. Private interment in DeLand, FL. A memorial celebration is planned in Central FL at a future date. Mass will be live streamed at

https://www.facebook.com/BakerHazelSnider.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Two Tails Ranch, an elephant sanctuary at www.Allaboutelephants.com or the Franciscans at www.thecapuchins.org/donate. Condolences may be made to the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.