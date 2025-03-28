Heck, Harold D.



Harold D. Heck



Born June 23, 1930 and passed away on March 25, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Charlene (Meyer) Heck; son, Jeffery Dale; daughter, Cheryl Ann Greene; father, Charles S.; mother, Clara E.; and brothers, Jacob W. and Charles D.



Survived by his daughter, Debra Milby; son, Blair (Annette) Heck; 3 grandchildren, Angela (Joe) Mueller, Andrew (Cheyenne) Milby, and Dillon Heck; and sister, Vera H. Heck.



Harold was a Master Sergeant in the Ohio National Guard, a graduate of Armor School in Fort Knox, KY; and also, a member of American Legion Post 613 in Trotwood, Ohio. He and his wife loved riding motorcycles, their family, fishing, and vacations. He touched so many lives and will be truly missed.



Visitation will be held from 10-11am with funeral service to begin at 11:00am on Saturday, March 29th, 2025 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in W. Alexandria. This obituary was written by Harold and honored by his children. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



