HECHT, Judith Nell



Age 82 of Oakwood, died Monday, November 16, 2020. Judith is survived by her three children, Michael (Christine), David (Margret), and Ellen and her three granddaughters, Sarah,



Rebecca, and Madison. Judith was a perpetual seeker of knowledge. She received a degree in nursing from Alfred



University as well as two master's degrees: one in American studies and one in library sciences. She was an impassioned storyteller and beacon of curiosity. Her generous nature and moral resolve were infectious, spilling over to all with whom she came in contact. She will be missed. A family-only, graveside funeral service will be held Thursday at 1:00 PM at



Riverview Cemetery. Please contact the family or Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz for information on how to view the service



virtually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wright Memorial Public Library Foundation or the Malala Fund.

