Heatherly, Cecelia

Heatherly (Hipp), Cecelia Frances



Cecelia (Ceil) was born July 7th, 1937, to George and Josephine Hipp at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio. She passed away on July 11th, 2023 at Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, AZ at the age of 86 after fighting a year and a half of cancer.



She attended Liberty Township Elementary School and Lemon Monroe Highschool, graduating in 1955. She worked as a secretary at Champion Papers until entering nurses training in 1962. She graduated from Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing Dayton, Ohio in 1965.



Ceil was dedicated to her church family. She leaves behind her daughter Amy; her step daughter Ruth (Ron) Barnhill; two grandsons Caleb (Brianna) and Jared (Christina) Lodge; three step grandchildren, three great grandchildren and six step great grandchildren; Her sister Marge (Jerry) Carter; nieces, nephews and friends.



Ceil was preceded in death by her parents, George and Josephine Hipp; her husband, Harry Heatherly; her two sisters Annie McNally and Rite Pence; one niece and one nephew.



