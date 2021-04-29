X

HEARN, Artenia Rosina "Tina"

52, of Springfield passed away Monday evening, April 26, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 21, 1969, in Gainesville, Florida, the daughter of Benn Allen Hearn and Joyce A. (Riddle) Kinnear. Tina was an avid reader, loved to cook, and always made people laugh with her silly quick-witted jokes. She loved her family, close friends and was very proud of her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her

children, Joshua A. (Jessica Annon) Hearn and Bethany A.

(Michel Lindsey) Hearn; her mother, Joyce A. Kinnear; one

sister, Kimberly M. (Nathan) Walker; one brother, Arthur W. Johnson; five grandchildren, Jakob, Eyan, Olivia, Kylie and

Gabriel and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Benn Allen Hearn; grandparents, Arthur, and Pauline Whims; two nephews, Ayden and Daylan Johnson and one niece, Emma Lawson. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 6-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Tina's life will begin at 8 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Terry McKinney officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




