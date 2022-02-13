HEARD, Margarette
Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Service 12 noon Monday, February 14, at Love Chapel C.O.G.I.C, 1206 Oakridge Dr.
Visitation 11 am-12 pm. (Mask Required). Interment 12:30 pm Tuesday, February 15, at
Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd St. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral