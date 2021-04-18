HEAD, Richard Louis



Richard Louis Head, 89, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Texas. Richard "Papa" will be missed by his family and friends, all of whom were fortunate enough to know him. Richard suffered from a number of health issues over the past twelve months, yet courageously and inspirationally met each challenge with grace and humor. He



never failed to lift the spirits of those around him.



Richard was born on December 17, 1931, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of Clara Elizabeth "Mammy" and James Earl Head.



Richard was blessed with three siblings: older brother James, older sister Caroline "Weetzie" and younger sister Judy. Growing up, Richard first exhibited his work ethic by serving as a pinsetter at the local bowling alley and delivering papers with his trusty dog, Pudgy.



After graduating from Tulsa Central High, Richard attended the University of Tulsa, where he played varsity baseball, earned national recognition as an editor for the Tulsa



Collegian, and was a member of the Kappa Sig fraternity.



After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from T.U., Richard would later earn an M.B.A. from Miami



University and complete an executive management program at Carnegie Mellon University.



Richard first met Lois Joan (Teubner) Head in junior high school in Tulsa. Lois and her family moved to San Francisco, but fortunately the Teubner family returned to Tulsa. Richard and Lois began dating and were married on June 27, 1953.



Richard and Lois lived in Indianapolis from 1953 to 1955, while Richard served in the United States Army. After serving in the Army, Richard and Lois moved to Middletown, Ohio, where



Richard began a 30 year career with Armco Steel as a



marketing executive, including assignments in Overland Park, Kansas, and Houston. After retiring from Armco, Richard joined the executive team at CF&I Steel/Oregon Steel Mills in Colorado Springs, Colorado, until his second retirement.



Soon after moving to Middletown, in 1955, Richard and Lois welcomed son Keith Louis and daughter Karen Louise to the family. While in Middletown (as well as in later stops),



Richard and Lois developed lifelong friendships. Richard and Lois loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. Richard and Lois passed that love of family, friendship and travel to their children and grandchildren. But after 56 years of marriage, Lois "Nana" passed away on March 17, 2010, after a lengthy illness.



Richard was fortunate enough to have a loving companion in Lois for all those years, but fortune blessed Richard once more and brought Jacqueline St. Cyr into his world, and into the Head family's as well. Jackie and Papa would become



mainstays at College Park athletic events, the Walden social scene, and, of course, all family gatherings. That is, when



Jackie and Papa weren't cruising the Mediterranean,



navigating the Panama Canal or just hanging out on the San Antonio River Walk. Richard could not have asked for a



better partner to enjoy his last years with than Jackie.



Richard's family inherited his passion for sports (Richard carded his first of two holes-in-one at age 12 and played tennis well into his 80s), along with his quick wit and love of puns (affectionately known as "Head humor"). Richard taught



every family dog math and loved to entertain family and friends by quizzing the dogs on addition, subtraction and even square roots. He had a special bond with his beloved cat, Emmy.



Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his mother and father, Clara and James; his brother, James (Ruth Ann) Head; and his sisters, Caroline (Gilbert) Briggs and Judy



(Richard) Gwinn. Survivors include his loving partner,



Jacqueline St Cyr; son, Keith (Becky Atkinson) Head; daughter, Karen Rabson; grandchildren Austin (Amanda) Hilberg,



Megan Head, Madison (Jace) Warner, Meritt Rabson, Macey Rabson and William Rabson; brother-in-law, Richard Teubner; a number of loving nieces, nephews and other relatives; and Emmy.



In lieu of flowers, or charitable contributions, Richard would encourage everyone to travel and spend time with family and loved ones.



While there will be no memorial service, if you would like to offer your memories of Richard, please visit



www.forestparkthewoodlands.com