HEAD, Jack Thomas



Age 91, passed away on



November 4, 2020, in Hamilton, Ohio. Jack was born February 27, 1929, in Des Moines,



Iowa, the only child of Jack Carl Head and Anna Marie (Hans). He graduated from



Lincoln High School where he served as Vice President of his senior class and also worked in Truman's Shoe Repair Shop, his dad's business. He attended Drake University, in Des Moines. Jack married "the love of his life", Shirley Louann Head of Browning, Missouri, August 20, 1950, in Des Moines, Iowa. Jack served his country in the Army Reserves as a young husband and father, during the Korean War. He moved his family from Des Moines to Hamilton, Ohio, in 1957 to accept a position with Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, where he



retired as an Executive Officer in April, 1992. He was a long time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, in Hamilton, where he served as Sunday School teacher, school board, church council, usher and in various other roles. Faith, family and community was the personal mantra by which he lived his life. Jack was a success in everything he did, especially as a husband, father and most importantly, as a human being. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Louann Head and is survived by his four children, Michael Head (Linda), of Fairfield, Mary Paul (Lewis), of Florida, Larry Head (Sue), of Hamilton and Louann Stroud (Carl), of Texas. Jack has ten grandchildren, Tessa Crooke (Scott), Melissa



Garmon (Steve), Geoffrey Paul, Justin Head, Robert Paul (Christine), April Brooks (Nick), Alison Welch (Eddie), Eric Stroud, Michael Stroud and Paige Stroud and nine great- grandchildren, Skylar Crooke, Breanna Crooke, Daphne



Garmon, Emily Paul, Logan Garmon, Anna Paul, Abram Brooks, Charlotte Welch and Ayla Brooks. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery next to his beloved Shirley. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Christian Service



Committee. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com