HAZELWOOD, Ronald B.



"Big Red"



Age 70, of Hamilton, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton, on April 28, 1952, the son of Finley and Wilma (Watkins) Hazelwood. He was a graduate of Ross High School and married Jennifer Hill in Newport, Kentucky, on June 25, 1970. He had been employed many years by Diebold as a technical trouble shooter retiring in 1990. He had a knack for computers, fixing car engines and enjoyed CB radios. Ron loved Country Music and Old Time Rock n' Roll. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer of 52 years; his children, Teresa (Tony) Gassert, Christopher (Lisa) Hazelwood and Mandy Hazelwood all of Hamilton; grandchildren, Anthony Browne, Kayla and Kendra Hazelwood and Jaylan Hazelwood and a great-granddaughter, Kinsley Baynum. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

