HAZEL, Donald A.



Age 84 of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



November 6, 2021. Donald was born in Elyria, Ohio, on March 15, 1937, to the late Adelbert and Florence (Hecock) Hazel. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 and a half years,



Ellen (Lucas) Hazel, daughter Laura (Jeff) Baird of Tipp City, Ohio, son Stephen Hazel of Troy, Ohio, sister Deborah (Rob) Race of Tampa, Florida, grandchildren; Britany (Kyle) Stankowski, Allen Baird, Hannah Baird, Stevee Werling, Stella Hazel, Sunnee Hazel, great-granddaughters Spencer Stankowski and Everly Werling. Donald was a graduate of Northridge High School in Dayton, Ohio, class of 1955 and



retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T. Donald was very active with the Tipp City United Methodist Church, the Dayton Cycling Club, Vandalia Sister Cities and Ohio Bell Pioneers. He loved



bicycling, traveling, and geocaching. A visitation for Donald will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 10:00-12:00 PM at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio, followed by a memorial Service at Noon; Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Donald will be interred at Rockafield Cemetery at Wright State University, Fairborn, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, Tipp City, Ohio. Contributions may be made in Donald's honor to the church or Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

