HAYS, Sheila G.

Sheila G. Hays, age 62, of West Carrollton, passed away on July 31, 2022. She was born February 7, 1960, in Dayton, to the late Paul Hays and Tina (Parsons) Music.

She is survived by her spouse, Vickie Whipp; sisters, Kim Steinmetz and Lisa (Adam) Manning; nephew, Anthony Dills; great-nephews, Jacob and Angel Dills; lifelong friend, Vic Parham; close friend, Tina Alcorn; and numerous dear friends.

Sheila was an avid softball player and was inducted into the state of Ohio's Softball Hall of Fame in 1992.

A Celebration of Sheila's Life will be held at a later date.

