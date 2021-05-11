X

HAYS, Byron

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HAYS, Byron E. "Barney"

Age 79, of Brookville, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Harold and Violet Hays. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Hays. He retired from APEX Tool and he was a

veteran of the USAF. Barney is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jeanie; brother, Dennis Hays (Llana Combs); nieces, Shannon and Britten. He loved animals, birds, reading, and anything with a loud motor! The family wishes to thank his cousin

Barbara Petersen for her care and support and also to Hospice of Dayton for their care and comfort at his passing. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held, 6-8 pm, Thu., May 13 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com In lieu of flowers the family

requests donations to Hospice of Dayton. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.