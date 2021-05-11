HAYS, Byron E. "Barney"



Age 79, of Brookville, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Harold and Violet Hays. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Hays. He retired from APEX Tool and he was a



veteran of the USAF. Barney is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jeanie; brother, Dennis Hays (Llana Combs); nieces, Shannon and Britten. He loved animals, birds, reading, and anything with a loud motor! The family wishes to thank his cousin



Barbara Petersen for her care and support and also to Hospice of Dayton for their care and comfort at his passing. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held, 6-8 pm, Thu., May 13 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com In lieu of flowers the family



requests donations to Hospice of Dayton. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

