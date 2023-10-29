HAYNES, Robert D. "Dale"



ROBERT "DALE" HAYNES, age 81, of Springfield, passed away on October 20, 2023. He was born in Springfield on November 22, 1941, the son of Robert C. and Esther (Hursh) Haynes. Dale was a 1959 graduate of Shawnee High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force after 20 years of service, he returned to civil service and retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 13 years of service. Survivors include his children, Karen (Richard) Warsitz and Robert Haynes; step-son, Joseph (Amy) Weiss; grandchildren, Heather Warsitz, Justin (Shandale) Warsitz, Jenni Warsitz and Robert (Sharon) Haynes; brother, Lynn (Latricia) Haynes and a sister, Carole Haynes. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay (Kindell) Haynes in 2006 and Nancy (Weiss) Haynes in 2018; son, Daniel Haynes and a grandson, Joshua Haynes. At Dale's request, no formal services will be held. Cremation will take place and a private inurnment with military honors will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, where he will be laid to rest next to his first wife, Kay. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the Haynes family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





