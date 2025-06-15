Hayes, Wayne Edward



Wayne Edward Hayes, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2025, surrounded by love. Born June 20, 1933, in Broadhead, Kentucky, Wayne was the beloved eldest son of Robert and Marie Hayes. Wayne lived a full and devoted life, defined by family, faith, hard work, and unshakable warmth that left an impression on all who knew him. He never met a stranger-his kindness and easy conversation could light up a room, whether with a lifelong friend or someone he had just met. An army veteran and proud retiree of Armco Steel, Wayne dedicated many years of service with integrity and diligence. Outside of work, he found joy in life's simpler pleasures-he was an avid fisherman, happiest with a rod in hand and a big story to tell. He was also a lifelong fan of the Kentucky Wildcats, rarely missing a game and cheering them on with loyal enthusiasm.



Wayne was a loving father to Mike Howard, David (Joanie) Hayes, Susan (John) Kriner, Randy (Annette) Hayes, and Eric (Vikki) Hayes. His legacy continues through his 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, each of whom he cherished dearly. He is also survived by his favorite cousin, Beverly Younkins, with whom he shared a lifelong bond filled with love, laughter, and memories.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Virtrese "Pat" Hayes; his son, Nathan Wayne Hayes, and his brother, Bill Hayes.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 21, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St.,Middletown, Ohio, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with the funeral service immediately following. A graveside service will take place at Mound Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio. Wayne's warmth, humor, and boundless love will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His spirit lives on in the family he adored and in the stories that will continue to be shared for generations to come.



