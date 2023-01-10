HAYES, Meredith G.



Meredith G. Hayes, age 83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 9, 1939, in Leburn, KY. Mrs. Hayes was a retired Audio-Visual Service Coordinator for Wright Memorial Public Library with 25 years of service. She loved gardening, sewing, baking and southern cooking. Meredith was a member of the O.E.S. #571, West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her mother Opal Pratt. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years James A. Hayes, 4 children Rick Hayes and wife Peg, Tim Hayes and wife Melodye, Scott Hayes and wife Nancy, Stacey Hayes (Rod Foster), her brother Donald Pratt and wife Judy, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and many friends. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Out of Town Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Dock Pratt Cemetery in Leburn, KY. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (30 minutes prior to graveside) on Friday at the Hindman Funeral Service, 619 Hindman Bypass, Hindman, KY 41822. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mrs. Hayes memory. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Meredith G. Hayes, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

