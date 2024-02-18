Hayes, Kanesha

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Hayes, Kanesha

Age 38, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, February 23, 2024, at Potter's House Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown St., Dayton, Ohio 45407, with Rev. Kenneth E. Moss Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Crew, Michael
2
Ardle, William E.
3
McIntosh, Grace
4
Moyer, Anita
5
Mossbarger, Mary
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top