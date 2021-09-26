HAYES, Geneva Murl



Age 93 of Springfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 22, 2021. She was born the daughter of Rev. James L. and Mary May (Carroll) Estes on September 26, 1927, in Soldier, Kentucky. Geneva is preceded in death by her parents;



husband Kenneth Hayes; grandchildren Brian and Christopher Frost, and Aaron Doss



Thompson; siblings Eric Estes, James Estes, Wilma Charlton, Ruth Rowlett, Jean Kiernan, Shirley Vest, and Lora Riley; special friends from church Emma Lou, Orpha, Doris, and Clara Belle. She is survived by her sons Ivan (Pam) Frost of Springfield, Dennis (Debbie) Frost of New Carlisle; daughters Becka (Michael) Boldman of Springfield, and Linda (John) Hurley of New Carlisle; grandchildren Adam Frost, Camela Jo (Erik) Frost, Robert (Julie) Hurley, Andrea (Terry) Decker, Nathan (Ellen) Thompson, Abby (Bill) Dixon, Michael (Amanda) Boldman, Gary Frost, and Randy (Emily) Frost; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren;



sisters Julie Gibson, Mary (Mike) Koehler, and Millie (Wendell) Leadbetter; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of special friends from church. Geneva was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Geneva was a longtime member of The St. Paris United Methodist Church where she was well known for being a prayer warrior. She was a lover of music, playing the guitar, writing songs and poetry was one her most favorite pastimes. Geneva was a wonderful cook, she was famous for her homemade apple butter, chicken and noodles, and green tomato mincemeat pie. Geneva had a green thumb and enjoyed working in her vegetable garden. She kept busy and enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with her family. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 10AM – 11AM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR



MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio 45505 where a funeral service will be held at 11AM with Pastor Julie Fairchild officiating. Interment to follow in the Ferncliff



Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



