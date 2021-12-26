HAYES, Donna M.



Age 74, passed away on December 22, 2021, in her home. She was born on October 16, 1947, to Donald N. and Edith M. (Martin) Hayes in Springfield, Ohio. She was a graduate of Springfield North High, Miami University, internship from University of Michigan, Master's degree from The Ohio State University, and retired from Buffalo State University of New York as a professor. She was also a dietician. Donna enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, working puzzles and Michigan football.



She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Bob Trinkle; brother-in-law, John Jacobs; nieces, Annette Jacobs and Diana (Jim) Leach; nephews, James (Michelle) Jacobs and Matthew (Rachel) Jacobs; and several cousins.



Donna is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Anna May Jacobs.



Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 10-11a.m. with service beginning at 11a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

