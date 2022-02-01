HAYES, Bill



Bill "Bucky Beaver" Hayes, age 86, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Broadhead, Kentucky, on May 21, 1935, to the late Robert and Marie Hayes (Brock).



Bill was a graduate of Monroe High School, were he lettered in many sports and was recruited by UC and Ara Parseghian at Miami University. After high school he proudly served in the United States Army. Upon returning home, Bill worked for Armco, retiring after 37 years, as well as working at Shaker Run Golf Course for 21 years. He loved being outdoors whether mowing his grass on a daily basis, or fishing, which he truly had a passion for, even catching 100 blue gill in a single day. Bill had just traveled to Big Cane Creek near Poplar Bluff, Missouri.



Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents.



Bill is survived by his daughter, Regina Coffey (Scott Delph); Kelly Hayes (Christian Pollit), Bradley Gene Hayes (Vhonda), and Doug Hayes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Wayne Hayes (Pat); as well as many other family and friends.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm with Sherrill Sizemore officiating. Burial will take place at Mound Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio.



