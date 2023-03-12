Hayden, Carole Kay Godfrey



of Asheville, NC, formerly of Kettering, OH, and Greensboro, GA, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, at the age of 89. She was deeply loved by her family, who were all able to be with her. Carole was born in Dayton, OH, on October 9, 1933, to Pearle Wilkin Godfrey and John Henry Godfrey but grew up in Wilmington, OH. She attended Ohio University where she proudly and zestfully was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She met her husband, Gene Hayden, at the sorority house where he worked as a houseboy serving meals to the girls. Carole promptly got him fired, as houseboys were not allowed to date the girls. Gene always said he took care of her then and still takes care of her now. Carole liked to respond, "Yes, and please don't forget how to do it." After graduation and Gene's return from the army, they married on December 30, 1956, and lived in Lancaster, OH, where Carole worked as a speech pathologist in the schools. Once her first child was born, her primary role became mother, although after her four children were grown, she worked as paralegal, market researcher, and caterer assistant. These occupations reflect Carole's lifelong loves of learning and cooking. Singing was also one of Carole's gifts. Vocal lessons as a child led to lifelong participation in church choirs. She also served as deacon in several Presbyterian churches to which she belonged. Carole and Gene were avid golfers, making trips to Hawaii, Ireland, and New Zealand to play golf. She enjoyed traveling with Gene on his business trips, her love of travel stemming from a childhood trip across country with her mother and two brothers and trips to England, Paris, FR, and CA with her father. Gardening was Carole's passion, though. All her residences bloomed with colorful and varied plants and shrubs. In Greensboro, she served as president of the local Garden Club. Her sense of humor, support, and kindness will be missed by her husband Gene of 66 years; daughters Susan Kennedy, Laurie (Tim Knisley) Hayden, Jill (Chris) Nagy, and Holly (David) Beach; and eight grandchildren. Carole was predeceased by her brothers John and David Godfrey and son-in-law Tim Kennedy. Her service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 10:00AM at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH, with internment at David's Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

