Hawthorne, Helen M.



Helen M. Hawthorne, 70, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday afternoon, December 13, 2023. She was born in Springfield on August 14, 1953, the daughter of the late Alvin and Beatrice (Dill) Black. Helen retired from the State of Ohio MRDD, having worked for 33 years at Springview Developmental Center and Montgomery Developmental Center. She was deeply devoted to her clients. Helen was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church where she served as chair of the culinary and hostess ministries. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 25 years, Edward J. Hawthorne; children, John (Stacy) Moss, Robert Moss, Denise (Antonio) Wood, Ja-Uan (Alicia) Moss, Stephanie Moss, Kendra Compton, and Laticia Compton; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Sandra Smith, Tina O'Kosi and Armelia Bean; dear friends, Kimberly Cobb, Debbie Harris and Loretta Bacon; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Payne, Peggy Howell, Johnie Fudge, Vivian Toms, Teresa Smoot, and Vicki Skelton. Helen's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in St. John Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Brown presiding. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John Missionary Church website (www.saintjohnmbc.org). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





