Haworth, Gerald

age 80 of Union, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 19, 2023. Butch was born in Dayton on September 1, 1942 to the late Earl & Vera Haworth. He played baseball and basketball at Northmont H.S. where he was a member of the first graduating class and Valedictorian. Butch proudly served in the U.S. Army 5th infantry during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Haworth; children, Pamela (Gregg) Sutton and James Haworth; grandchildren, Landon Sutton, Triston Haworth and Marayna Haworth; sister, Debra (John) Raponi; nephews, John Raponi and Nicholas Raponi; and many other relatives and friends. Butch will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



