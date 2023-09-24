Hawkins, Donald E.



Donald Earl Hawkins, lifelong Middletonian, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center, at the age of 84. He was born in Middletown on February 4, 1939 to parents, Donald and Una (Wells) Hawkins. Don graduated from Middletown High School in 1957 and then attended Ohio University. A major highlight for him was being a part of the "Middie Magic", which was when the High School Basketball team rose to fame winning the state championships of 1956 and 1957. In 2006 they were inducted into the Ohio Hall of Fame in Columbus for being the only team to accomplish such a feat. Don became a realtor at the age of 19 and remained one his entire life. He was the owner of Hawkins Real Estate and expanded that career with property management and home building for many years. In 1977 he acquired 50% of Middletown Security Systems, Inc and in 1984 he became sole owner of the company. Don was passionate about protecting homes and businesses, with many of his customers becoming close friends. Don is survived by his wife of 40 years, Suzanne (Buckingham) Hawkins; daughters, Diane Buckner of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL & Suzanne (Tom) Straus of Springboro, OH; grandchildren, Alexandria (Rich) Merz, Broderick (Kelsey) Smith, Logan (Jean) Buckner, Lindsey Marchi, Bradford (Leah) Marchi & Andrew Straus; sister, Marjorie (Hawkins) Flasher; brother, Tom (Dianne) Hawkins; step-children, Kip (Kelly) Williams, Jay Williams & Junie (David) Lewis; step-grandchildren, Christina Williams, Josh Gebhardt & Peyton Lewis; 2 step-great grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces & one nephew, relatives & dear friends. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by an infant sister, Willodine; and brother-in-law, Harry Flasher. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Atrium Medical Center. We would especially like to thank the entire ICU staff for Don's compassionate care. Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Rd., Middletown, with Reverend Michael P. Vilardo officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - OR - a charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral