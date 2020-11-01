HAWKINS, Clara Bea
Clara Bea Hawkins passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Tuesday, October 27th. She will be missed
by her surviving husband,
Reginald Hawkins of 55 years; her son, Kirk Couch (Carol); her living sister, Madelyn Stevens; brother, Paul Stone. She also leaves to remember her
2 grandsons, 4 great-grand
children, nieces, nephews,
extensive family and friends.
Viewing hours are 11-12 pm on Nov. 6th at Roberts C. Henry Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, funeral is limited to 10
people.
HAWKINS, Clara
HAWKINS, Clara Bea