Hawkins, Benjamin S.



Benjamin Sherman Hawkins III, age 91 of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born August 11, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Benjamin S. and Ruth A. Hawkins Jr. Ben was a retired chemist for P&G and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He is survived by his son, Ben S. Hawkins IV; daughter, Renee L. Hawkins; brothers, Gene (Margaret) Hawkins, Bob (Tanya) Hawkins and Rick (Lois) Hawkins; friends, Sandy Rourck and Linda (Dan) Schnur. His wife, Lucille Hawkins, also preceded him in death. The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Hospice, especially Sammy, Austin and Becky for all their loving care and support. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023 from 11-1pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com