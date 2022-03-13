HAWK, Wilbert

HAWK, Jr., Wilbert "Jack"



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Jack, a native Daytonian, was a 1946 graduate of Parker



Cooperative High School, a 1952 graduate of Bowling Green State University, and a 1955 graduate of The Ohio State



University College of Law. He was preceded in death by his



parents Wilbert Sr. and Mary Alice Hawk, brother, Calvin W. Hawk and niece Rhonda S. Hawk; his true love and devoted wife of 21 years, Margaret Ann "Peggy" Wertz Hawk of Tiffin, OH, in 1975, his son James Evan Hawk in 1979 and his daughter Rebecca Lynn Hawk Roess in 2017. Surviving are his loving wife of 41 years, Patricia Carol Jensen Hawk; Rebecca's



husband Will Roess of Oakwood, OH, with children Claire and Benjamin; son Thomas Hawk of Sarasota, FL, with children Chad and Marin; son Dr. Andrew and wife Kathy Hawk of Springboro, OH, with children Margaret, David and Sarah; niece Barbara S. Hawk of Oakwood, OH; step-son Steven and wife Marcy Wells of Charlotte, NC, with children Abby, Allison and Anne; step-daughter Susan Schroeder and husband Rick of Bloomington, IN, with children Jeremiah and Jamie; stepson John Wells of Columbus, OH; great-grandchildren Kaelyn, Audrey, Claire, Case, Morgan, Evelyn, Jackson, Cameron, Miles and Brooks. Jack began working at The National Cash Register Company in January 1945 as a high school co-op messenger in Model Making and later became an apprentice product



designer in Research Engineering before leaving the Company in late 1948 to attend college. His legal career began in 1955 with Minturn & Minturn, Indianapolis, IN, specializing in



Patent, Trademark, Copyright and Unfair Competition Law



before returning to Dayton and NCR Legal Department in 1959 as a Senior Patent Lawyer. He retired from NCR in 1991 as Assistant General Counsel and Chief Counsel of Intellectual Property Law for the Company. Following retirement, Jack and Pat traveled throughout the United States, enjoying



Ohio's winter months on their beloved island of Maui, Hawaii. Jack was a long standing member of Christ United Methodist Church, a volunteer in the Emergency Room at Kettering Medical Hospital, a member of the Dayton Intellectual Property Law Association, and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Alpha Delta Fraternities. He was also a 54 year member of the Ohio, Indiana, Federal and US Patent Bar Associations. Jack considered himself part America's Greatest generation having served in several U.S. Government programs while at NCR. While in Columbus he also worked on special tooling required in the American F-86 Sabre Jet and F-100 Super Sabre jet



aircraft. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jack's name to American Cancer Society Blue Ash, PO Box 42217, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (www.cancer.org) or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420



(www.hospiceofdayton.org). Private family services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com