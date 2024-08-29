Havens, Mary Sue



Mary Sue Havens, age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 26, 2024. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 21, 1943, the daughter of Delbert and Addie Mae (Muncy) Hornsby. Mary Sue was a 1961 graduate of Fairfield High School and volunteered as a guardian for LifeSpan. She was a member of the Princeton Pike Church of God. On April 20, 1963, in Hamilton she married Leroy Havens. Mary Sue is survived by her husband, Leroy Havens; one daughter, Monica (Tim) Hilinski; one sister, Linda (Dean) Cathers-Johnson; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Deborah Crutchleo and Brian Havens; and three siblings, Delbert "Dale" Hornsby, Carl Lee "Corky" Hornsby, and Ada Carol. Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jake Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com