HAVENS, Gordon D., age 81, of Clayton, passed away early Friday, April 19, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton due to complications from COPD. He received his associate degree in electronics from Sinclair Community College, but Gordon was perhaps most recognizable as the man behind the counter at the Putt-Putt Golf & Games on N. Main where he served the Dayton community as course manager for over 30 years.



He was also a 25-year member of the Miami Valley Garden Railway Society (MVGRS), serving as a board member responsible for operations for many years and was an instrumental volunteer in the buildup and maintenance of the many train layouts at EnterTRAINment Junction (EJ) in West Chester, OH.



Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Judith (Allen) Havens and his parents, Guy & Christine (Gates) Havens. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Pavelka; son and son-in-law, Todd Havens & Christopher Hanada; brother-in-law, Fredric Weaver; grandchildren, Steven Pavelka of Columbus, Tyler Pavelka and his wife Carrie Berghoff of Chicago, Cassidie (Pavelka) Gregory and her husband Andy Gregory of Fairfield and Kelsie Pavelka of Dayton, and Sydney Havens of Los Angeles. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and his nephew and niece, Jonathan & Shawna Weaver of Huber Heights and Jessica Hatton.



The family intends to hold a Celebration of Life celebration for him and his wife later this year. In lieu of flowers, people may make a donation in his name to Hospice of Dayton (hospiceofdayton.org/donations). Online condolences may be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com.



