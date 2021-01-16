HAVENS, Betty Jo



On Monday, January 11, 2021, Betty Jo Havens, loving



mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at 83. Betty was born on March 25, 1937, in Ezel,



Kentucky, to Leonard and



Muriel Havens. She grew up in Ezel, Kentucky. Betty moved to Middletown, Ohio, where she worked at E.G & G, Monsanto Mound in Miamisburg, Ohio, until retirement in 1994. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Gilpatrick from Springboro, Ohio, and her two children, Barry Lawson from Middletown, Ohio, and Sandra Al-Ajmi, from Bahrain. Betty was also the loving and proud grandmother to 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren: Nasser Al-Ajmi (his children Fahad, Hessa and Dhari Al-Ajmi), Aisha Al-Ajmi (her husband Khalid Babatean, her children Joud, Aziz, Jouri, Jazi and Omar Babatean), Nadder Al-Ajmi (his wife Kimberly Al-Ajmi and his children Yousef and Aliyah Al-Ajmi) and Nawaf Al-Ajmi (his wife Norah Al-Shemmari and his children Rayah and Resma Al-Ajmi). Betty's strength and devotion to God has and always will be the foundation of this family. Betty has chosen not to have a funeral service. She will be buried in Ezel, Kentucky, where we will have a short private graveside service.

