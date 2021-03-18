HAVENS, Alonzo W. "Ringo"



ALONZO "RINGO" W. HAVENS, 78, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born on December 7, 1942, in Morgan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Wendell Nickell and Zenobia Havens. Ringo was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and also the United States



Army where he served our country proudly during the Vietnam War. He was an avid



Harley rider and enjoyed going to the Machinist Club, Union Club and VFW. Ringo retired from Navistar in 2002 and was a member of the NRA, Combat Vets Association and Harley owners group since 1994. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Survivors include his one son, Chad (Jo) Havens of Springfield; one sister, Susan Smith; three grandchildren, Cody, Tiffany, and Stephanie Havens; five great-grandchildren, Maddie, Camdyn, Ellie, Conley, and Enzo; two aunts, Gayle Walters and Gay Tackett; one uncle, Dale Addams; and half-brother, Bruce Combs. He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Doc Combs. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 2-3 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A



celebration of Ringo's life will begin at 3 pm in the funeral home with Rev. Ken "Barron" Seeling officiating and military honors to follow. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



