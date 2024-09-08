Hauptstueck, Lillie E. "Evelyn"



HAUPTSTUECK, Lillie E. "Evelyn", age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at her residence. Lillie was a member of New Apostolic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lothar; daughter, Denise; and son, Gregory. Lillie is survived by her daughters, Karen Hauptstueck and Michelle Foster; son, Keith Hauptstueck; sister, Darlene Madden; brothers, Paul, George & Jack Pelfrey; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 1:30 PM Monday, September 9, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:30 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Lillie's memory.



