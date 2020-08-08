HAUGHT, Shirley SEXTON

SEXTON HAUGHT, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Sexton Haught, age 80, of Cookeville, passed away Tuesday evening August 4, 2020, at Celina Health and Rehabilitation Center. Shirley was born February 1, 1940, in Ohio to the late Lawrence A. Camp and Charlene Napper Camp. She was the retired office manager at Dayton Power and Light in Dayton, OH. She enjoyed puzzles, fishing, gardening, country music, and watching humming birds. She is survived by her husband, Edward Eugene Haught; two daughters, Sherry Kegley of Fairborn, OH, Dawn (Charles) Natola of Somerville, AL; two sons, Jimmy Sexton of Huber Heights, OH, Greg (Julie) Sexton of Fairborn, OH; sisters, Doris Wood, Myrta Caudill, and Faye (Gene) Workman; four brothers, Ron Camp, James (Michelle) Camp, Eddie Camp, and Lawrence (Freida) Camp; grandchildren, Nicole, Jamie (Nathan), Jennifer, Charles, Josh, Taylor, Brooke, and Breanna (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Cody (Jasmine), Cole, Theodore, Sylas, McKenzie, Maycee; and dear friend, Wanda Cantrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Forrest Gerald Camp; and grandson, Dustin Natola. A viewing will be held Saturday, August 8th, from 11am-2 pm at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH. Online condolences maybe left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com. Burial of her ashes will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Dyer Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. (931)526-7158. Share your thoughts and memories at www.dyerfh.com.

