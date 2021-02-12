HAUGHEY, Joyce

HAUGHEY (Ballentine), Joyce Marie



Joyce Marie (Ballentine) Haughey, passed away peacefully February 07, 2021, at the age of 84. Joyce is preceded in death by parents, Skeet and Eb Ballentine; husband, John



"Roger" (2000) and daughter, Deb (2019). Lovingly remembered by sister, Judy (Lowell) Carter; children: Julia Haughey (Terry) Bartlett, John (Lori) Haughey, Dody Haughey (Ron King); grand and great-grandchildren, Stephanie (Bryon) Burton, -2 children/3 grandchildren, Terry Bartlett, Jr., Scott (Julie) Nippert, -3 children/1 grandchild, Beth Gamble (Kedric Walls), -3 children, Caleb and Amber Gamble, -2 children, Andrew Sickles, -2 children; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Joyce dedicated her life to her family, friends and enjoyed taking care of her fur-baby, Tinkerbell. Joyce looked forward to her Friday luncheons with her friends, "The Shrine Road



Ladies Group". She had a passion for life and showed love, compassion and kindness to those that were around her.



A special thanks to Mary Wile, who always helped and checked on Joyce and Tinkerbell and to the ladies at Collier's Restaurant, for always taking such great care of our mother, on her daily visits.



Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio. Pallbearers are required to meet at Powers-Kell Funeral Home at 12:30 P.M.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety, masks and social distancing are required.

