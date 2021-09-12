HAUCKE, George W.



"Skip"



81 of South Vienna, passed away September 8, 2021, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 18, 1940, the son of Warren and Rose Haucke. He was a graduate of Springfield High and



attended Miami University. George served his country in the US Air Force. He was a proud member of the Clark County Sportsman's Club, Springfield Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs and the Anthony Lodge #455 F & AM. George served as president of the George Haucke Co. which has served the Springfield and Clark County communities since the late 1800's. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Paige Haucke; and his fur buddy Indian. He is survived by his wife Billie R. Haucke, whom he married May 27, 2000;



children John W. "Jay" (fiancée Melisa) Haucke, Alix (Daniel) Payton, Tracie (Greg) Ison and Stephen Anderson; sister Susie (Richard) Seaman; grandchildren Colin (Katie) Payton, Seth Payton, Brock (Marissa) Gnau, Ashley Ison, Taylor (Brice) Ream, Ganon Ison, Reise & Rylee Anderson; great-grandson Braxton; many nieces and nephews; special friend Ross Leider and his fur buddy Two. Private services will be held at the



convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements.



