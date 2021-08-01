HATTON, Susan Elaine



Susan Elaine Hatton, 75, of Carlisle, passed away on July 30, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born February 24, 1946, the daughter of Wayne and Mildred "Midge" (Aylstock) Ledford. Susan's



favorite pastime was spending time with her family and friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending her winters (especially her birthday) in



Navarre, Florida. Susan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Judy (Ledford) Duff. Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Hatton; children, Shelley (Andy) Loundermilk and Darin Hatton; granddaughters, Hannah and Emma; sisters, Marilyn McCown, Carolyn Gray; and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 11:00am-1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor James Anderson officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

