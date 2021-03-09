X

HATTON, John F.

John F. Hatton, 65, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2021. John is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Brown) Hatton and two brothers, Edward J. (Sharyn) Hatton and Michael A. (Renaee) Hatton along with multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. and M.

Catherine Hatton; sister, Barbara A. (Dale) Jarnagin, and brother, James R. (Julie) Hatton. He elected to have his body donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State

University. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

