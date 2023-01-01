HATFIELD, David Eugene



65, of Springfield, passed away December 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 7, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Samuel and Beulah (Estes) Hatfield. David was very proud to be an accomplished machinist for 48 years having worked at Hobart in Troy and the Champion Company in Springfield. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family, playing his guitar and listening to music. Survivors include his children, Brian Hatfield and Andrew Hatfield; grandchildren, Haley, Jaycob, Kayla, Samuel, Rielly and ZoeRay; great-grandchild, Kayson; the mother of his children, Pamela Hatfield; his best friend, Jennifer; and several nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth Hatfield, William Hatfield, Anna Laws and Alice Castle; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. David's family would like to give special thanks to the Springfield Cancer Center, Doctor Bo and the infusion department at Springfield Regional Medical Center for all of their kindness and compassion. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

