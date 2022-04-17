HASTY, Meghan Marie Katelyn



Age 33, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2022. Preceded in death by her grandfather John D. Bergen Jr., brother Ryan K. Hasty and uncle, John D. Bergen III. Meghan is survived by her daughters Hailey and Sophia Polson; her parents, Rodney and Kelly (Bergen) Hasty; nieces and nephews Keegan, Jaedyn, Johnathon and Kira Hasty; maternal grandmother Patricia A. Bergen; paternal grandparents Bill and Sue Hasty; aunts and uncles Tim and Amy Cofrancesco, Joe and Robyn Flannery and Richard and Mindy Hasty, and Shelley Bergen. She loved her daughters, friends and animals. And to her daughters she said, "she would love them to the moon and back". Friends and family may visit from 5-7pm on Monday, April 18 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. A funeral service will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, April 19, also at the funeral home. Meghan will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to: Our Farm



Sanctuary, 6495 Agenbroad Rd., Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

