Hasty, Billy Lee



HASTY, Billy Lee Age 86, of Lebanon, OH, passed away June 16, 2025. Visitation 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, June



21, 2025, followed by services at 1:00 pm at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon, OH. (www.hoskinsfh.com)



