Harwood, Hamilton

Hamilton James Harwood, 64, passed away suddenly Saturday, January 6, 2024. Born in Medina, NY, to Britton James Harwood (Lauri) of Glendale, OH, and Natalie Irene Harwood of Oxford, OH. Hamilton moved to Syracuse, IN, from San Diego, CA, where he met his wife of 35 years, Heather Hardie Harwood (Syracuse, IN) at an architecture firm on Misson Bay. Hamilton is also survived by his daughter Molly Eileen Harwood of Pacifica, CA. Ham, as he is known to family and friends, leaves behind 4 siblings: Kelley Elizabeth Harwood (Chris Grace) of Lincoln, MA, Joshua David Harwood (Michelene) of Woodbury, CT, Gareth Robert Harwood (Shannon) of Dunedin, FL, and Miranda Gale Harwood (John Brosier) of Reily, OH; 9 aunts and uncles: George Roghaar (Florence), Linda Roghaar (Jay), David Harwood (Phyllis), Eileen Beam (Bill), Mark Bartman; 13 cousins and 12 nieces and nephews, all of whom he enjoyed surprising with thoughtful, unique gifts at family gatherings.



Hamilton grew up in Oxford OH, attending McGuffey Lab School and then Talawanda H.S., where his mother taught Latin, and his father was a professor of literature at Miami University. Hamilton's childhood in Oxford was a joyful and adventurous time, and he remained close with many friends from this time in his life. Ham embraced being a big brother to his siblings, reliably supporting and encouraging them throughout life. He attended Bowling Green State University, ultimately becoming an architect, truly following his passion for design, architecture, engineering, and learning.



His career was built on collaborating with and challenging those around him, on ways to make buildings better. Hamilton leaves behind an architectural footprint of diverse projects across the country, including corporate centers, hotels, churches, schools, and residences. Hamilton most recently designed for Maust Architectural Services, in Goshen, IN.



Hamilton embraced life on Syracuse Lake, enjoying cards and games with neighbors, waterskiing with Heather, taking particular pride in her accomplishments on the water and off. Ham was highly engaging, loved conversation, and loved learning about others. He loved music, astronomy, culture, and he surrounded himself with good friendships. Above all, he cherished family and was boundlessly proud of his beloved daughter Molly and her blossoming career and life. This, along with his respect and fondness for aunts and uncles, including one long unknown to him, Mark Bartman. The unconditional love and support he gave to his entire family is perhaps his most lasting legacy.



A celebration of life will be held on January 19th at 2:00 PM, at The Hilltop, Oakwood Resort, 1111 Conklin Hill Drive, in Syracuse, IN. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation.



