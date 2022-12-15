HARVEY, AJ



Age 41 of Bath, IN, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9:01 PM. AJ was born at Fort Hamilton Hospital on January 19, 1981, to Albert Joseph Harvey Jr. and Marilise Fowler Allen. AJ graduated from Union County High School. AJ enjoyed helping friends and family with all their mechanical needs. He was a talented machinist. AJ loved to represent #901- his oldest daughter's birthday and his favorite derby number. He enjoyed the outdoors, such as camping, hunting and mudding at Haspin Acres. AJ was always on "cue" with the pool stick. AJ enjoyed kicking back and enjoying a cold one with his friends and above all loved his time with family, especially Family Day Sundays. AJ was taken too soon, he was looking forward to becoming a grandpa and seeing his son drive. WHO DEY!



AJ is survived by his children, Leana (Dylan Suldovsky) Harvey and their daughter on the way, Mia, Landon Harvey and Emma Harvey; his parents, Al and Theresa Harvey and Marilise and Dale Allen; his siblings, Laurel (Matthew Marker) Harvey, Leslyann (Tami) Gadd-Putney, Kale (Kassadee Maples) Harvey and Erin Allen; his nieces and nephews, Ellie, Hudson, Nova and Beckett; his grandmother, Doreen Brock; Kelli Harvey; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. AJ was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ernie Fowler; his grandparents, Audrey and Albert Harvey and Francis and Charles; and his grandpa, Jim Brock.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will follow on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 5:00 PM with Leslyann Putney officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home in AJ's name. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com