Hartnagel, Ronald



Ronald Hartnagel, age 75, of Trenton, OH, passed away peacefully with his wife and children at his side on Sunday, July 20, 2025. He was born on October 29, 1949 in Dayton, OH to parents Clarence and Leona (Post) Hartnagel. Ron was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joan (Langen) Hartnagel, son Evan Hartnagel, daughter Erin (James) Kenney, grandson Jameson Kenney and brothers David (Karen) Hartnagel and Daniel (Cindy) Hartnagel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, OH 45005, from 1 pm to 3 pm. A memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 3. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



