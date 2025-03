Hartman, Gary



Born October 6th, 1961 - Died March 12th, 2025



Gary attended school at Claremont High School. He was a real people person. Gary is survived by wife Michelle Ford, sons Gary Hartman Junior and Patrick Hartman, step children Austin, Alex and Ashley Ford, sister Jeannie Robbins, niece Kayla Robbinson. He is proceeded in death by his mother Joyce Trya and sister Denise Ecker.



