Hartley, Sharon

Hartley (Anderson), Sharon Gene



Sharon Gene Hartley, age 80, left this world to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 13, after recent years of failing health. She was surrounded by loving family. Sharon was born on January 17, 1944 to Dora J. Medley and Russell P. Anderson. She was raised by her Grandparents Benjamin and Bessie Green in a loving environment. She graduated from Springfield South High School. After graduating, she worked several years in Home Health Care. Sometimes, working up to 3 jobs providing for her family. She was a proud and very strong woman. She was loved by many. All who knew her had nothing but kind words to say. Sharon is survived by her two sons, Joseph A, Hartley (Debbie Richison) and Steven A. Hartley. Daughter, Cheryl M. Fultz and Grandson, Tyler K. Fultz. Two Great Grandsons, Bransen Fultz and Collin Lamb. Sharon donated her body to medical research. There will not be any services.



