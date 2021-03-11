HARTLEY, Keturah
Age 79, of Dayton, departed Saturday, March 6, 2021. She loved the Lord and was formerly employed with VAMC. She is survived by a loving sister,
other family, and friends. Walkthrough viewing 9-9:45 AM, Friday, March 12, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Service 10:00 AM. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral