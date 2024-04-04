Hartley, Donald D.



Age 100, Hamilton, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born on September 14, 1923 in Quaker City, Ohio, the son of Dr. Marvin E. and Lorine M. (Webster) Hartley. He was a graduate of Cambridge Ohio High School, a 1950 graduate of Ohio State University and a U. S. Army Veteran serving from September 24, 1943 to March 19, 1946. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater of War during WWII and was a Captain in the U.S. Public Health Service Reserve and an Amateur Extra Class Radio Operator for K8NH. Don married Nora A. Christy on November 10, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio. He had been employed in the Hamilton City Health Department for 31 years, serving as Director and Health Commissioner, retiring in 1982. Don had been a member of the Ohio Environmental Assoc., National Environmental Assoc,, Ohio Health Commissioner Assoc., Ohio Sanitation Board and Hamilton Amateur Radio Club. He is survived by his wife, Nora; his daughter, Marilyn Hartley Booth, Lakeland, Florida; grandson, Steven Booth (Gwynne), granddaughter, Emily Smith and great granddaughters, Marissa Smith and Wren Booth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lorine Hartley, sisters; Glenna Piatt and Nellie Jane Kennedy and his brother, Dwight Hartley. Private interment will be at the New Lexington Cemetery in New Lexington, Ohio. Online condolences may be directed to www.weigelfuneralhome.com



