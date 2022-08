HARTE, Donna



Age 84, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Visitation from 9:30-10:30am at Epiphany Lutheran Church at Far Hills Chapel on Saturday, August 13, 2022, with a memorial service at 10:30am. A light lunch for friends and family will follow the service at the church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.