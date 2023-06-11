Harshman, Dolores E.



Dolores Estelle Harshman, age 90 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM. She was born on October 28, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Thelma (Holton) Lumpkin; two brothers Richard and Lawrence Lumpkin Jr.; and her former husband Eugene Harshman.



Dolores is survived by her two twin sons Mark and Nathan Harshman. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. She was a devout Christian, and with her husband Eugene moved to Patterson Park in 1965 to send her two sons to Dayton Christian Schools that had just started in the basement of Patterson Park Church. Dolores graduated from Fairview High School in 1950, and later went on to work for the Dayton and Montgomery County Public Library and Bookmobile. She Graduated from Wright State University with a BS in Education in June 1971, and a Masters degree in Education and Guidance Counseling in August of 1974. She was an art teacher in the Dayton Public School system from Sept 1971 to June 1992. Due to a passion for art, she enjoyed oil painting and sold many in art shows she held at the Dayton Art Institute, Carillon Park, and other venues. She helped paint large murals on the walls of the Gospel Mission on South Main Street depicting Biblical scenes such as Jesus in the fishing boat with the disciples calming a raging sea, which was covered in a Dayton Daily News article. She had many interests, but loved dogs, especially large ones. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home  South Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439). There will be no formal funeral service per the wishes and request of Dolores. She will be laid to rest at Shiloh Park Cemetery the following day on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM, located at the intersection of Route 48 and Philadelphia Dr. To share a memory of Dolores or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

