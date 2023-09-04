Harshaw, Nannie

Obituaries
Harshaw, Nannie Mae "Nan"

Mrs. Nannie Mae Harshaw, 91, passed away on August 26, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton, Service will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2023, at Central Chapel AME Church 411 S. High Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, which will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to MARLYN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD CHAPEL. (Formerly Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view a video tribute, and offer condolences to The HARSHAW Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com

